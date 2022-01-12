Russia concerned over any expansion of NATO — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. NATO is an instrument of confrontation, so Russia is concerned over any expansion of this alliance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Wednesday, answering a question whether Moscow is concerned over the potential accession of Finland and Sweden to the alliance.

"Of course, Russia is concerned over any NATO expansion. NATO is not an instrument of development, it is an instrument of confrontation," the spokesman underscored.

According to Peskov, "the alliance was conceived this way, it was designed this way, it was implemented this way and it exists this way."

"It is a totally obvious fact, so an expansion of this mechanism is a threat for us," Peskov concluded.

Earlier, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland stated that the US will be ready to discuss Finland’s and Sweden’s accession to NATO, should these countries express such desire.

Speaking at a press conference Monday, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson stated that the government does not intend to change the foreign policy course and state the necessity to joint NATO. On January 9, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said in an interview that Finland must retain its freedom of movement regarding NATO. Meanwhile, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto stated earlier that Finland remains stable in its foreign policy, which also includes its option to file an application for NATO membership, as outlined in the government’s political agenda.