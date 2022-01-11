Kremlin highlights importance of achieving results in Russia-US security talks

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. The Russian-US negotiations on security guarantees are not a process for the sake of a process, and the outcome is essential, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"So far, we do not see any substantial cause for optimism, a positive assessment was given by [Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey] Ryabkov on how those talks were conducted. Meaning, about their nature, that is, open, substantive and direct. Yet this is not a process for a process’ sake and this is not something that causes satisfaction because the outcome is important here," the Kremlin official stressed.

"So far, there’s nothing to say about the result. There are still several rounds ahead that will make it possible to come up with a clearer understanding, and a clearer picture of where we are with the Americans," he added. "Right now, unfortunately, it is impossible to draw any other conclusions," Putin’s press secretary said.

The negotiations between Moscow and Washington dedicated to Russia’s proposed security guarantees concluded on January 10 in Geneva. On January 12, Russia will discuss its security concerns in Europe, as well as its drafts on security assurances at a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in Brussels, and on January 13 at the Vienna session of the OSCE Permanent Council.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published the draft agreements between Russia and the US on security guarantees and the measures of ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. They include, among others, legal guarantees that NATO won’t expand eastward and won’t admit Ukraine into its ranks, as well as the introduction of restrictions on the deployment of serious offensive weapons, including nuclear ones. The documents also contain provisions on the restrictions of deploying medium-and short-range missiles.