There are no conditions for Maia Sandu’s visit to Russia yet - Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. There are no conditions for the visit of Moldovan President Maia Sandu to Russia yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with TASS.

"As for the possible visit of President of Moldova Maia Sandu to Russia, the Russian side has already commented on this issue many times - it will be possible to talk about a visit when there is a meaningful agenda for it," he said.

Rudenko also noted that Moscow expects Chisinau to take steps to resume the 5+2 talks involving Moldova, Transnistria, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Russia, Ukraine, and observers from the US and the European Union.

"We hope that Chisinau will adopt a constructive approach and show a positive reaction to the recent initiative of the Transnistrian leadership to step up the dialogue between the parties, and will also take steps to resume the 5+2 talks," he said.

At the same time, Russia hopes to see practical steps by the Moldovan leadership in the dialogue between the two countries, Rudenko added. "Our Moldovan partners declare their readiness to build a dialogue based on the principle of pragmatism, to resolve open issues of bilateral relations within its framework. We share this attitude," he said, adding, "We expect that the statements of the Moldovan side will be supported by practical steps".

He drew attention to the fact that the past year was rich in events in the internal political life of Moldova, which had an impact on Russian-Moldovan relations, including the country’s parliamentary elections.