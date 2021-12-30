Eight round of JCPOA talks to continue on January 3 - Russian envoy

VEINNA, December 30. /TASS/. The eighth round of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) talks will continue on January 3, 2022, after the New Year break, Russian Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said Thursday.

"Informal consultations within the Vienna negotiations continue. But time has come to make a New Year break. The eighth (not ninth) round on restoration of the JCPOA will resume on Monday, January 3," Ulyanov said in his Twitter.

The eighth round of talks in Vienna kicked off on December 27. The talks seek to restore the original JCPOA and bring the US back into the agreement. This round is expected to be the last, as the parties intend to complete the negotiations by February 2022.