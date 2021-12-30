Russian senior diplomat, French envoy discuss Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees

MOSCOW, December 30. / TASS /. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and French Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy addressed Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees and discussed the progress of the Vienna talks on reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) during a meeting on Thursday.

"[The sides] touched upon the ongoing crisis in the European security system as a result of the actions of the US and its allies. The Russian side provided detailed explanations relating to Moscow’s proposals on legal security guarantees. The development of the talks on the JCPOA in Vienna was also discussed," the Russian foreign ministry noted.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released draft agreements on security guarantees on the part of the US and NATO. They were handed over to US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried on December 15.

On December 28, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS that the talks between Moscow and Washington would take place on January 10 in Geneva. After that, the consultations between Russia and NATO on security guarantees are going to be held.