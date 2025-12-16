India to navigate ‘BRICS ship’ along steady course — Russian senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The expanded BRICS association is a "ship" that India will steer on a steady and firm course as its captain next year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and BRICS Sherpa Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview published on the PIR Center website.

He noted that New Delhi has "traditionally shown great interest and devoted significant attention to working within the BRICS format."

"This has always been the case: India is a founding member of the grouping," Ryabkov said. "Now that BRICS has expanded, it is a ship that the Indian captain will, I am confident, steer next year on a steady, firm course toward further deepening cooperation," he added.

The deputy foreign minister recalled that Brazil’s term as BRICS chair is coming to an end and that Indian counterparts will soon "share their specific plans with other members of the grouping."

"But I am sure that, as has been the case in the past during India’s chairmanship of the association, they will add momentum and initiatives in each of these areas," Ryabkov said. "Moreover, they will do so thoughtfully, with their own national specifics, which we respect and strive to fully support," he added.

Ryabkov also said that Moscow consistently backs each BRICS chair and will continue to do so during New Delhi’s tenure.

"We’ll see what results we achieve by the end of next year, but I’m confident that under India’s Chairship, cooperation within the grouping and with BRICS partner countries will significantly advance," Ryabkov concluded.

India’s priorities in BRICS

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that during the BRICS Sherpa and Su-Sherpa meeting held on December 11-12 in Brasilia, Indian representatives outlined the main priorities of their chairmanship in 2026. These include strengthening multilateralism, reforming global governance institutions, ensuring energy and food security, promoting innovation and technological cooperation, and combating terrorism, transnational crime, poverty, and climate change.

Established in 2006, the BRIC group initially comprised Brazil, Russia, India, and China. South Africa joined in 2011, adding the "S" to the acronym. Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia became full members on January 1, 2024. Indonesia joined on January 6, 2025. Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Vietnam, Uganda, and Uzbekistan hold partner country status.