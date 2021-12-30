Moscow-Chisinau political dialogue being gradually restored, diplomat says

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The political dialogue between Russia and Moldova was briefly interrupted due to elections in the republic, but it is being gradually restored, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"There was a certain pause, due to the electoral processes in this country. We are gradually restoring the political dialogue with Chisinau. Bilateral contacts are gaining a regular and sustainable nature," she said.

The spokeswoman noted that the 17th meeting of the inter-governmental commission on economic cooperation is being prepared. She also underscored that Moscow welcomes Moldova’s intent for constructive, pragmatic cooperation with Russia, aimed at solving standing questions and problematic issues.

"We expect that Moldova’s statements will be reinforced by practical steps. On our side, we are ready to continue such cooperation, based on principles of pragmatism and mutual accounting of interests," Zakharova added.

The diplomat noted that, earlier in August, Chisinau was visited by Russian Presidential Administration deputy head Dmitry Kozak, while Moldovan Deputy Prime Ministers Vlad Kulminski and Andrey Spinu visited Moscow in October. Russian Federation Council speaker Valentina Matviyenko also met with Moldovan Parliament speaker Igor Grosu in Athens. On November 17, the two countries also signed joint statements, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the bilateral treaty on friendship and cooperation, as well as a plan for Foreign Ministry consultations for 2022-2023.