Russia doesn't doubt Germany's ability to bargain on Nord Stream 2, says diplomat

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia sees no reason to doubt the ability of the German authorities to negotiate on Nord Stream 2, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

When asked to comment on the statements by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who underscored the geostrategic role of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, saying that for her it is more than just a private economic project, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz previously described it, Zakharova noted: "At this stage, we have no reason to doubt the ability of Berlin’s officialdom to bargain in this particular case."

The diplomat clarified that in the event of fundamental disagreements on the gas pipeline, Russian representatives will rely on Germany’s national legislation. She also noted that for Russia the construction of Nord Stream 2 was and still is "an exclusively economic project."

"The construction of the Nord Stream was originally and still invariably is an exclusively economic project - an undertaking - which is being implemented by Gazprom with the aim of supplying energy to Europe, while legally capitalizing on it, and attracting all interested countries for cooperation on clear, legal, and favorable grounds," Zakharova explained.