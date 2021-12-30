Russia to discuss next month its security concerns with NATO, OSCE, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia will discuss its European security concerns as well as its proposals on security guarantees at the Russia-NATO Council session in Brussels on January 12 and the OSCE (the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) Permanent Council session in Vienna on January 13, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Speaking about our proposed drafts of international legal documents on security guarantees - and I mean a bilateral agreement with the United States and agreements with NATO member countries - discussions on this issue, as I said before, will be held within the frames of the high-level Russian-American dialogue in Geneva on January 10, then at the Russia-NATO Council session on January 12 in Brussels," Zakharova said.

"They will continue on January 13 at the session of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna, where Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, who takes the chair in this organization, will announce the priorities," she said. "The Russian side will give a detailed evaluation of the currently intolerable situation in the sphere of the military security in Europe."

"We will decide on our future steps proceeding from the US and NATO readiness for detailed talks in regard to our legal concerns," Zakharova added.

On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS that the Russian-American consultations on security guarantees will take place in Geneva on January 10. According to him, the Russian-NATO consultations on security guarantees will be held in Brussels after the meeting between the representatives of Moscow and Washington.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published the draft agreements between Moscow and Washington on security guarantees and the measures of ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. These drafts were submitted to Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried on December 15.