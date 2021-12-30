Russia, France done much in 2021 for bilateral relations’ development, says Putin

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent messages of New Year and Christmas greetings to President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, noting that the two countries had done much towards the development of bilateral relations although the outgoing year was not an easy one, the Kremlin said on its website on Thursday.

"We maintained close contact, and bilateral working groups on urgent international problems did a good job. We had a successful Cross Year of Interregional Cooperation. The Morozov Collection - Icons of Modern Art exhibition has become a landmark in our ties," Putin said.

The Russian president added he was "confident that through concerted efforts the two countries would be able to ensure further expansion of their constructive dialogue and cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries and in the interests of stronger stability and security throughout the entire world."