London doesn’t care about human rights, can only blame Moscow - diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, December 23. /TASS/. London does not care about respect for human rights, the British side can only blame Russia instead, First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said in response to UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss’ statement that Moscow is allegedly attempting to use the UN Security Council "to destabilize Ukraine."

"Someone must have misled you, Ms. Minister, cause our event was not specifically on Ukraine but rather on human and minorities rights violations in Baltic states and Ukraine. Your tweet shows that [the] UK doesn’t care about HR (human rights - TASS) at all and can only keep calm and blame Russia," the Russian diplomat wrote on Twitter.

In response to criticism from the United States, Polyanskiy pointed out on his Twitter account that "it’s telling to see the hysteria of our Western colleagues when Russia brings to the UN facts and victims of human rights and minorities violations in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Ukraine".