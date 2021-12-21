Putin, Scholz express interest in further contacts — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have expressed interest in developing Russian-German ties, the Kremlin’s press-service said after a telephone conversation between the two leaders on Tuesday.

Putin congratulated Scholz upon the beginning of his activity in the capacity of federal chancellor, the press-service said.

"Both sides expressed interest in the further development of Russian-German ties and in maintaining contacts via different channels," the Kremlin said. "In that connection, it was stressed that in the capacity of Hamburg’s first mayor Scholz for many years was in charge of twin city ties with St. Petersburg," the press-service said.

On December 8, Putin sent a message of congratulations to Scholz on the occasion of his inauguration. The Russian leader expressed the hope for a constructive dialogue and joint work on crucial issues. In the message, quoted by the press service, Putin stressed the traditionally great importance of relations between Russia and Germany for the people of both countries and for the whole of Europe.

Olaf Scholz, of the Social Democratic Party, on December 8 took over as Germany’s federal chancellor. He succeeded Angela Merkel, with whom Putin had maintained a dialogue for many years.