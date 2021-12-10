Russia considers reopening diplomatic missions in Libya — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russia is considering reopening its diplomatic missions in Libya’s cities of Tripoli and Benghazi, according to a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday.

Ivan Molotkov, Russia’s former ambassador to Libya, traveled to the African country and discussed the issue, among other things, with its Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush, the statement said.

Molotkov, who lead a delegation of officials from various Russian agencies, also discussed the state of affairs in Libya ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections, which are scheduled for December 24, and possible areas of cooperation, according to the statement.

In February, the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum held a vote in Switzerland to elect Abdul Hamid al-Dabaib as the new prime minister of the Government of National Unity and select three members of the Presidential Council. Both executive authorities were sworn in on March 15 and started work in Tripoli to unify rival governments across the country and hold the elections.