Kremlin spokesman cautions against emotional expectations from Putin-Biden summit

NEW DELHI, December 6./TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov cautioned on Monday against "over-excited, emotional" expectations from the talks of the Russian and US leaders, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.

"It is very important not to indulge in some over-excited, emotional expectations, after all, it’s two heads of state that are speaking. First, they have things to discuss in terms of the implementation of the agreements achieved during the summit in Geneva, work is underway," he said.

"Although our bilateral relations are still in a very sad state, they still see some recovery, a dialogue begins on some fronts," he went on to say. Though this dialogue has not brought about "harmony in the positions, in agreements, still this is communication, this is always better," Peskov noted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden will discuss tensions over Ukraine, NATO’s expansion towards the Russian borders and the Russian leader’s initiative for security guarantees by video link on December 7, Peskov told the media earlier on Monday.