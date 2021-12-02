Russia ready for any contacts on Ukraine, but their aim should be clear — Lavrov

STOCKHOLM, December 2./TASS/. Moscow is not avoiding any contacts on the Ukrainian settlement, but it insists that their aim must be clear, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council on Thursday.

"We are ready for any contacts, we are not avoiding any contacts. The main thing is to understand what we are seeking to achieve," the top diplomat said.

Lavrov said that he had asked participants in the meeting "to read attentively" the Minsk agreements, the declaration of four Normandy format leaders and a resolution of the UN Security Council "before commenting on Ukrainian affairs." "Then, maybe many will get the understanding that a slightly different rhetoric must be used," he added.