Putin, Biden to discuss Russia-US relations first thing — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. No issues have been selected yet for discussion in a possible conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden, but in the first place, bilateral relations will be on the agenda, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday.

"No sets of issues have been selected for now. Of course, bilateral relations will be discussed first thing," Peskov stressed.

Asked if such issues as the oil market situation and oil prices might be raised, Peskov replied that "naturally this is an important issue and either side might touch upon it".