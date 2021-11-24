Russian, US, EU militaries need to discuss measures to prevent incidents, says envoy

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Moscow calls for holding meetings with the militaries of the United States and European countries at various levels to work out parameters of preventing incidents, Head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna security and arms control talks Konstantin Gavrilov said on Wednesday.

"No one intends intentionally to fire missiles or drop nuclear bombs but a technical fault may occur or a human factor may have its impact. And then, anything may happen," the Russian envoy said in a live broadcast of the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

That is why, we consistently emphasize at security cooperation forums: "let us organize meetings of military experts at the working level, at the generals’ level and at any level to reach some parameters to prevent such incidents," he pointed out.

This is what Russia wants to achieve at the Vienna talks, the envoy said.

"The forum’s session is beginning and precisely now we will continue this work to draft documents to secure some guarantees that no such incidents take place," the envoy stressed.