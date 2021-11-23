UN Security Council P5 to discuss balance of approaches in promoting green agenda — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The summit of five permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, the UK, China, the United States, and France) among other topics will discuss the problem of abusing the green agenda and the development of non-discriminatory approaches to the energy transition by Western countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Tuesday.

"It is in our interests to make sure that there is no chaos, that there is a balance of approaches that reflects the development goals of all states. The goal of politicians is to ensure that multipolarity does not turn into a chaotic competition using illegitimate, unacceptable means. The initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a summit of five permanent members of the UN Security Council is aimed precisely at such harmony of interests of major players," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to hold a summit of the leaders of the permanent members of the UN Security Council on January 23, 2020. This proposal was supported by all other countries of the format - China, France, the US, and the UK.