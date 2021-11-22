Russian, Lebanese foreign ministers to discuss Syria, Middle East settlement

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks on Monday with Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.

The parties are expected to discuss the whole range of bilateral interaction issues, including the buildup of trade-economic and humanitarian ties.

Ministers will exchange opinions on current problems in international and regional addenda with the focus on developments in Lebanon. Much attention is planned to be paid to the situation in Syria, including the problem of refugee’s return. The parties will highlight the Middle East settlement topic.