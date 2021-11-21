Situation in Afghanistan gives no grounds for optimism - Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The situation in Afghanistan continues to degrade and creates threats of drug trafficking and uncontrolled migration growth. The situation gives no grounds for optimism, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Grebenkin said in an interview with the Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily.

"We are closely following the situation in Afghanistan after the international terrorist organization Taliban, which is outlawed in Russia, came to power in that country. Regrettably, it gives no grounds for optimism," he said.

"The continuing degradation of the socio-political situation in that country amid the impoverishment of the population and extrajudicial execution of its own nationals creates a real threat of a considerable growth in trafficking of drugs and weapons, and uncontrolled migration," he stressed.

He warned that militants and terrorists may infiltrate from Afghanistan into Central Asian countries and further reach Russia via the Russian-Kazakh border section.

"By the way, this issue was among the key ones during the recently held meeting of Security Council secretaries of the CIS nations, who noted the necessity of measures toward the settlement of the Afghan crisis," Grebenkin added.