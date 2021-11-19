Russian Community Council suspended operation over unprecedented FBI pressure — statement

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The Russian Community Council of the USA suspended its activities over unprecedented pressure from US intelligence agencies who violated the legitimate right of the Russian people to preserve their identity, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement Friday.

"On November 18, the Russian Community Council of the USA had to suspend its social activities over the heavy and unprecedented pressure of US intelligence agencies in violation of the legitimate right of the Russian diaspora for the preservation of its national cultural identity and free communication within the diaspora and with Russia," the statement says.

The spokeswoman underscored that the Russian compatriots in the US were carrying out "legitimate humanitarian activities," based on principles of openness and cooperation. The Community Council’s operation, she noted, does not violate US law and is not subject to the US Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA).

According to Zakharova, "deliberate repressions" against the Russian community have led to a blatant violation of personal and civil human rights and freedoms.

"For several years, the FBI has undertaken hostile action against the Russian-speaking community in the US, threatening criminal action over the alleged non-compliance with the FARA act," Zakharova said.

The diplomat underscored that the Russian Foreign Ministry will continue defending the rights and interests of Russian compatriots in the US using the entirety of the available international legal and bilateral tools.

"We will demand the immediate cessation of the politically motivated persecution of our compatriots on US territory," the spokeswoman said. "Such actions lead to the further degradation of Russian-US relations."

On Thursday, the Russian Community Council announced the suspension of its activities after over "a year of active and nation-wide FBI measures directed at over 300 Russian community members, from students to seniors, including some members of the Community Council."

According to the Council, several of its members and representatives of the Russian Community became involved in an investigation "of violations of the FARA Act".