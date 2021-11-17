Russia-US consultations on bilateral issues about to kick off in Vienna

VIENNA, November 17. /TASS/. Russia-US consultations on bilateral issues are beginning in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Wednesday. Diplomatic sources told TASS that the two countries' delegations are led by high-ranking officials from the relevant departments of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US Department of State.

Director of the Foreign Ministry's Department of North America Alexander Darchiyev leads the Russian delegation and the US delegation is headed by Deputy Assistant Secretary Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Christopher Robinson. However, they don't plan to meet with reporters after the talks. "There are no plans to meet with the media," a source told TASS.

The envoys of Moscow and Washington earlier agreed to hold special consultations on visa issues and the activities of diplomatic missions. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters that the upcoming meeting would involve senior officials responsible for issues related to bilateral relations.