Russia, US to hold consultations on bilateral issues in mid-November - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Expert consultations on Russia-US relations, which will involve officials from the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US Department of State, are expected to take place in a third country in mid-November, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on Saturday.

"They will take place in the coming couple of weeks, in the middle of the month, in a third country," he said.

According to the senior Russian diplomat, visa issues will top the agenda of the consultations.

Earlier, Ryabkov announced plans to hold consultations on visa issues and the operation of diplomatic missions following a meeting with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland.