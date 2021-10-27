Putin suggests East Asia Summit set up mechanism for cooperation in fight against pandemic

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested setting up a regional mechanism for cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic under the aegis of the East Asia Summit.

"We suggest establishing a regional mechanism for cooperation in the fight against the pandemic under the aegis of the East Asia Summit," he said, addressing the summit via video link on Wednesday. Putin added that Russia would present "specific proposals on the matter through expert channels in the near future."

According to the Russian president, "the need to provide people with mental healthcare services and psychological support is crucial amid the pandemic and related severe restrictions, including quarantines and self-isolation." "This is why we undoubtedly support an initiative to adopt a separate statement on the matter at today's meeting, presented by Brunei's Chairmanship," Putin added.