Russia’s top diplomat commends progress in eliminating Barents environmental hot spots

TROMSO /Norway/, October 26. /TASS/. Moscow is satisfied with the progress in eliminating environmental hot spots in the Barents Region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the 18th Ministerial Meeting of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council (BEAC) on Tuesday.

"We see progress in eliminating environmental hot spots in the Barents Region. We favor building up joint efforts in this direction with the involvement of the Russian Bureau of Best Available Technologies in this work," Lavrov said.

Climate change is a major change for the Barents Region today, Russia’s top diplomat pointed out.

"In this context, we welcome the completion of the work on a draft updated plan of action for Barents cooperation in the wake of climate change for the period after 2020. It is aimed at encouraging project activities in the basic areas of regional interaction, taking into account climatic aspects," the Russian foreign minister said.