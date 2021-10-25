Putin to hold talks with Finnish president at the end of the week — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold talks with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto at the end of the week, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Indeed, the Finnish president is expected to make a working visit (to Russia - TASS) at the end of the week, talks with Mr. Niinisto will take place in Moscow," he pointed out.

Putin and Niinisto held a telephone conversation on September 17, discussing bilateral cooperation, the situation in Afghanistan and some other global issues. According to the Kremlin press service, the two presidents agreed to maintain contact and active dialogue at various levels.

Peskov did not mention other events on Putin's schedule for the week, saying that the head of state was expected to hold working meetings.