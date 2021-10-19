Putin, Draghi discuss preparations for G20 summit — Italian government’s press service

ROME, October 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi have held a telephone conversation to discuss preparations for the forthcoming G20 summit in Rome due on October 30-31, the Italian government press service has said.

"The two leaders discussed Afghanistan, preparations for the G20 summit and bilateral relations," the news release runs.

Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a decision in what way Putin would participate in the Rome summit was still being made.

In their previous conversation on September 22 Putin and Draghi discussed Afghanistan, preparations for the G20 summit, bilateral relations, a schedule for further contacts and cooperation in the struggle against the novel coronavirus pandemic.