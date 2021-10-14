Russia and US reach understanding on further contacts between Putin and Biden — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 14. / TASS /. Assistant to the Russian President for Foreign Policy Yuri Ushakov and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, during the talks in Moscow, have come to common understanding regarding further contacts between the Russian and American leaders, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, in the near future, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Indeed, yesterday, when Ushakov held talks with Nuland, it was discussed. [The sides] have managed to reach some understanding about further contacts at the presidential level. We will reveal other details in a timely manner as soon as everything is considered," the Kremlin spokesman stated. "We have some understanding in terms of the prospects for further dialogue at the highest level in the near future."

On Wednesday, the Russian president mentioned at a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week that Nuland, during her visit to Moscow, touched upon the possibility of contacts at the highest level.