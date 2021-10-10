Russia to respond to discriminative use of foreign agent status against its media

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russia will respond proportionally to those countries, which discriminatively use the status of a foreign agent against Russian mass media, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"They [other countries] must understand that if they use it [the law on foreign agents] selectively, toughly against Russian mass media and journalists while not using it in respect of other mass media with similar government financing, they will have a corresponding response," she said in an interview with the Voskresny Vecher (Sunday Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.