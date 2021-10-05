Russian, Tajik presidents discuss strengthening border with Afghanistan

DUSHANBE, October 5. / TASS /. Tajik and Russian leaders, Emomali Rahmon and Vladimir Putin, addressed over the phone security cooperation, in particular, strengthening the Tajik-Afghan border amid the recent developments in Afghanistan, the press service stated on Tuesday.

"[The sides] focused on boosting cooperation between the two countries in terms of security, including facilitation of the material and technical protection of the Tajik-Afghan border amid the recent developments in Afghanistan," the statement reads. According to the press service, the presidents agreed to continue regular contacts on Afghan issues. The leaders also touched upon the strategic partnership between Tajikistan and Russia as well as the prospects for its further development.

Earlier, the Kremlin press service mentioned that Putin over the phone congratulated Rahmon on his 69th birthday. The leaders confirmed their mutual desire to comprehensively enhance the Russian-Tajik strategic partnership and alliance, the press service said.

The Russian president also sent a telegram to his counterpart, noting that he highly appreciated Rahmon’s efforts to reinforce the strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries as well as his contribution to ensuring security and stability in Central Asia. Furthermore, Putin reaffirmed his readiness to carry on constructive dialogue and joint work regarding relevant issues on the bilateral and global agenda.

The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on a large-scale operation to take control of Afghanistan after the US had announced its intention to withdraw its forces in the spring. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, with Afghanistan’s then President Ashraf Ghani subsequently fleeing the country. On September 6, the Taliban gained full control over Afghanistan, and on September 7, the radicals announced the new interim government.