Russia declares North Macedonia's diplomat persona non grata in retaliation

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has declared as persona non grata a staffer of the North Macedonian embassy in Moscow in retaliation for a similar measure against a Russian diplomat.

"On October 4, the charge d'affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia in Russia Olivera Chaushevska-Dimovska was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry to be handed the ministry's note to the effect a staffer of the North Macedonian embassy in Moscow had been declared as persona non grata. This measure is in retaliation for the North Macedonian side's unfounded decision to declare a diplomat of the Russian embassy in Skopje as persona non grata," the statement runs.

On June 10, Chausevska-Dimovska was handed a note saying a staffer of the North Macedonian embassy in Moscow had been declared persona non grata. It was a tit-for-tat response for the North Macedonian side's decision to declare a diplomat of the Russian embassy in Skopje as persona non grata.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said "the North Macedonian administration continues to move along a road of confrontation, without paying attention to the fact that such steps harm bilateral relations".