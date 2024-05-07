Ukraine used at least 37 drones to attack Belgorod Region in past 24 hours

BELGOROD, May 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces used at least 37 drones to attack settlements in the Belgorod Region of Russia in the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

Eight people were killed and 45 people were injured by the attacks in Belgorodsky, Borisovky and Shebekinsky city districts in the past 24 hours.

Over 40 buildings were damaged in the Belgorodsky district. An 8-year-old girl was injured by shrapnel in the settlement of Nikolskoye.

A member of the Belgorod territorial defense was injured in the settlement of Schetinovka: the man suffered a leg shrapnel wound. The outskirts of the city of Shebekino was attacked by two FPV-drones, injuring a female civilian.