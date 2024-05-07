UAE president congratulates Putin on inauguration

DUBAI, May 7. /TASS/. United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Vladimir Putin on assuming the office of the Russian president and also expressed his commitment to cooperation with international partners.

"I congratulate Vladimir Putin on assuming the office of Russian president. The UAE is committed to cooperating with international partners and working to strengthen global dialogue, development as well as cooperation for the benefit of all peoples," he said on X.

Putin took office as president of Russia for the fifth time. The ceremony that kicked off his new presidential term took place on Tuesday. The Russian presidential election was held from March 15 to 17. According to the Central Election Commission, the incumbent president won 87.28% of the vote. The election’s turnout was 77.44%, the highest in Russia's latest history.