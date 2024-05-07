Top Russian security official mocks Macron as 'failed president'

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron does not understand what he is doing when he talks about sending troops to Ukraine, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev told TASS.

"I think that he is a failed president, this is what some other politicians in France also say, he does not understand what he is doing," he said.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron in an interview with the British magazine The Economist acknowledged it might be possible to consider sending troops to Ukraine in case of Kiev’s request "if Russian forces break through the frontline." Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that these speculations were an unprecedented new round of tension.