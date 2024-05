MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Moscow does not want an escalation but will not give in to Western pressure, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Channel One.

"The situation is alarming. We don’t want an escalation but we will not give in to pressure. We will resist it, using all means at our disposal," he said.

According to Ryabkov, Russia’s moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-and shorter-range missiles has been put in question by Washington’s destructive and dangerous policies.