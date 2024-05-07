Russia ready to engage in equal dialogue on security, strategic stability — Putin

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia is ready to engage in a fair dialogue on security and strategic stability, President Vladimir Putin said at his inauguration ceremony.

"Dialogue, particularly on security issues and strategic stability, is possible. However, it should not be held from a position of strength but should be free of arrogance, conceit and a sense of exceptionalism. The parties to the dialogue should be equal and have respect for each other’s interests," he noted.

Putin emphasized that together with its partners in the Eurasian integration process and other sovereign centers of development, Russia would continue working to establish a multipolar world order and a system of equal and indivisible security.