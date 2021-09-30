Russian-US consultations on strategic stability taking place in Geneva

GENEVA, September 30. / TASS /. The second round of consultations on strategic stability between Russia and the US kick off in Geneva.

The talks are taking place in the headquarters of Russia’s Permanent Mission to the UN and other International Organizations in Geneva. Both delegations arrived at the venue of the meeting, according to TASS. The Russian delegation is headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and the American delegation is led by First Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

The first round of in-person US-Russian strategic stability consultations in 2021 were held on July 28 in Geneva. Both sides praised the results of the meeting, expressing readiness to continue their work.