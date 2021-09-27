Foreign interference in Russian elections will be permanent — speaker

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Attempts to interfere in Russian elections by foreign forces will be constant as it transforms into a factor of hampering Russia’s development, Speaker of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Vyacheslav Volodin said on Monday.

"Let’s come from the premise that the interference will be permanent. If we develop, it will be an accompanying factor that is meant to slow down our country’s development," he said.

The politician recalled that even before the recent legislative elections, "reports [about not recognizing the elections] had already been printed out." "We saw the double standards we were condemned for the approaches that were necessary and established, the three-day voting, for example. Meanwhile, the US has 45 days of mail voting where there’s no control," Volodin said.

"Therefore, we should do everything for the relations on the international arena to be built on the basis of mutual respect, lack of double standards, and non-interference into affairs of sovereign states," the lawmaker concluded.