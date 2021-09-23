Vietnamese embassy says Hanoi’s top diplomat to visit Moscow next week

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son is going to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko during his visit to Moscow on September 27 and 28, respectively, the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia told TASS.

The visit by the Vietnamese minister will take place on September 25-28. "The negotiations [with Sergey Lavrov] are going to be held on September 27, [and the] meeting with Dmitry Chernyshenko is scheduled for September 28," the diplomatic mission stated.

The embassy reported that that two more meetings were in the works. As the Russian Foreign Ministry reported, the top diplomats are scheduled to discuss relevant issues of bilateral cooperation and key aspects of interaction within regional and global organizations and forums," the mission stated.