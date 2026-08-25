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Brent crude oil falls below $87 per barrel on ICE exchange for first time since August 14

The WTI crude oil futures with September delivery was down by 4.95% to $80.8 per barrel

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The price of the Brent crude oil futures with October delivery on the London ICE exchange has fallen below $87 per barrel for the first time since August 14, according to trading data.

As of 10:51 p.m. Moscow time (07:51 p.m. GMT), Brent was down by 4.67% to $87.87 per barrel, falling below $88.

By 11:05 p.m. Moscow time (08:05 p.m. GMT), Brent accelerated its decline and fell below the $87 per barrel mark for the first time since August 14. It traded at $86.89 per barrel (minus 5.73%).

The WTI crude oil futures with September delivery was down by 4.95% to $80.8 per barrel.

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