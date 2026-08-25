WASHINGTON, August 25. /TASS/. Anna Paulina Luna, a member of the US House of Representatives (R-Florida), welcomed reports that CIA Director John Ratcliffe was in Russia on a visit.

"The CIA Director is doing some great things on behalf of the US!" she said on X. She also posted an image of a peace dove.

Earlier, the Axios portal and the CBS television channel reported that Ratcliffe had arrived in Russia to hold meetings. The CIA has not yet responded to TASS’s request to confirm this information.

In March, at the invitation of Luna, a delegation from the State Duma held working meetings in Washington. Thus, the US-Russian inter·parliamentary dialogue, which had remained frozen for many years, was effectively resumed. Luna also repeatedly said that she supports maintaining contacts and developing trade relations between Russia and the United States. In late July, Luna told TASS that a delegation of US lawmakers would visit Russia in the fall or winter to discuss trade, peace, and the restoration of relations with their Russian counterparts. She added that officials from the Washington administration also plan to visit Russia.