Malva howitzer shells strike targets simultaneously along different trajectories — Rostec

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The Malva howitzer supports simultaneous barrage fire, in which shells fired along different trajectories and at different speeds reach the target at the same time, Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec reported.

"The system supports a multiple round simultaneous impact mode, in which several shells fired along different trajectories and at different speeds reach the target simultaneously," Rostec noted.

The state corporation specified that the howitzer is designed to engage command posts, defensive fortifications, artillery and missile batteries, air defense positions, and armored vehicle convoys. It enables an effective tactical algorithm: move into position, strike, and withdraw before the enemy has time to react.

"The BAZ-6910 wheeled chassis allows for prolonged maneuvering over impressive distances without the aid of tracks or railroads, which is a key advantage over tracked vehicles. Automated deployment to combat position, a digital command and control system, and target acquisition from reconnaissance drones via secure channels reduce the ‘deploy-fire-withdraw’ cycle to a matter of minutes," Rostec emphasized.