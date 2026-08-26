FACTBOX: Aftermath of Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions, 426 neutralized UAVs

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 426 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The drone attack caused a fire at a Wildberries e-commerce logistics center in Kotovsk, Tambov Region, that covered more than 100,000 square meters.

Two people were killed after a private home caught fire following a drone crash in the Lipetsk Region.

TASS has compiled key information on the attack’s aftermath.

Scale

- Air defense systems detected and destroyed a total of 426 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on August 25 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on August 26, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- According to the Defense Ministry, drones were brought down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Kaluga, Tula, Lipetsk, Voronezh, Tambov, Ryazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Volgograd and Rostov regions, the Moscow Region, the Krasnodar Region and the Republic of Crimea.

- Local authorities issued drone danger alerts from midnight to 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT) in 11 Russian regions across three federal districts, according to TASS calculations.

- Governor Andrey Klychkov said 43 drones were destroyed over the Oryol Region overnight.

- About 40 Ukrainian drones were downed in Taganrog and seven districts of the Rostov Region overnight, Governor Yury Slyusar said.

- Governor Vladislav Shapsha reported that 27 drones were destroyed over the Kaluga Region overnight.

- Another 27 drones were detected and destroyed over Voronezh and eight districts of the region, Governor Alexander Gusev said.

- Tula Region Governor Dmitry Milyaev reported the destruction of eight Ukrainian drones.

Attack on Wildberries warehouse in Tambov Region

- The town of Kotovsk came under a massive Ukrainian attack overnight on Wednesday, Tambov Region Governor Yevgeny Pervyshov said.

- The drone strikes caused a fire at a Wildberries logistics center.

- The fire spread across more than 100,000 square meters, Pervyshov said.

- Earlier reports put the fire area at 40,000 square meters.

- Staff evacuated the facility immediately after the alarm sounded, which saved lives and prevented injuries, Pervyshov added.

- Preliminary reports indicate that a Wildberries employee suffered a concussion from the blast wave.

- The Tambov Region prosecutor’s office is overseeing the protection of citizens’ rights following the Ukrainian drone attack on Kotovsk, the agency’s press service said.

Aftermath

- A Ukrainian drone crash caused a house to catch fire at one of the cottage communities in the Tambov Region, Pervyshov said.

- A man and a woman suffered moderate injuries in a Ukrainian drone attack in a suburb of Voronezh, a city in central Russia, and received hospital treatment, Gusev said.

- The drone attack also set three outbuildings on fire in another district of Voronezh, but firefighters quickly put out the blaze.

- A man was injured when drone debris fell in the Tula Region, Milyaev said.

- A drone crash caused a private home to catch fire in the Lipetsk municipal district in western Russia, Governor Igor Artamonov said.

- A man and a 14-year-old child died in the fire.

- Two women were hospitalized and received all necessary medical care.

- The prosecutor’s office is overseeing the protection of victims’ rights following the attack near Lipetsk, its press service said.