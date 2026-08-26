Russia, Ukraine working toward new large POW exchange — ombudswoman

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine are currently working to agree on lists for another "quite large" prisoner of war exchange, Russian human rights commissioner Yana Lantratova told TASS.

"We are preparing another quite large [POW] swap, with lists being agreed," Lantratova said.

A previous major POW exchange took place on August 19 when Russia returned 103 servicemen from the Kiev-controlled territory and handed over 103 prisoners of war to Ukraine. The Pervy Informatsionny television channel of Belarus reported on August 24 that Russia and Ukraine carried out a ten-for-ten prisoner exchange in Belarus’s southeasternmost Gomel Region.