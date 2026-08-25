MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Statements by Finnish President Alexander Stubb and UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham about Russia's defeat, a US aircraft that landed in Moscow, the visit of Vatican Secretary for Relations with States Paul Richard Gallagher, and the presidential decree allowing temporary administration of infrastructure facilities were the main topics of Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s briefing.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the Kremlin spokesman.

US aircraft lands in Moscow

- Peskov said he had no information about the US military transport plane that landed in Moscow: "No, I don't have that information."

- There are no meetings with US administration representatives planned at the Kremlin this week: "No, there are no such plans."

Vatican diplomat's visit

- The Kremlin is confident that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Vatican Secretary for Relations with States Paul Richard Gallagher will discuss the Ukraine issue at their meeting: "I have no doubt that the Ukraine issue will be raised [at the Russian foreign minister's meeting with the Vatican's head of diplomatic service]."

- "But as for the details [of the meeting], I recommend turning to my colleague [Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman] Maria Zakharova. This concerns the Foreign Ministry."

Decree on critical infrastructure

- The authorities will tighten security measures at critical infrastructure facilities, as owners do not always take sufficient anti-drone protection measures: "We are facing an obvious threat of drone attacks against both critical infrastructure and facilities that are essential to our country's economic and social well-being. Facility owners often fail to pay proper attention to security and anti-drone protection measures."

- First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov provided detailed explanations regarding the presidential decree allowing temporary administration of infrastructure facilities to address specific security issues: "Regarding this presidential decree, I draw your attention to First Deputy Prime Minister Manturov's comprehensive explanations."

Stubb and Burnham's statements on Russia

- Statements by Finnish President Alexander Stubb and UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham about Russia's defeat are "a very big deception": "Apparently, they refuse to recognize the realities on the ground."

- Stubb's support for Ukrainian strikes on Wildberries logistics centers is surprising, as he called for restoring ties with Russia just weeks ago: "These remarks cause nothing but surprise, as just a few weeks ago, the Finnish president said that relations with Russia needed to be restored sooner or later. He said it would be better to do so sooner rather than later."

- Statements by Western politicians indicate that an aggressive policy toward Russia continues: "These statements show that this belligerent, aggressive policy toward our country continues. Accordingly, we must take measures and ensure our own security."

- Stubb, like Burnham, is a prominent representative of the "party of war": "They have distinguished themselves over the past few days with such belligerent statements. They want the war to continue."

Terms for a Ukraine settlement

- Russia is not only counting on victory in the special military operation but is confident it will prevail and continues the operation as conditions for a peaceful settlement are absent: "I can assure you that we are not only counting on this victory, we are confident that it will come."

- Ukraine's proposed external administration of Donbass is impossible because the region is part of Russia: "It is unlikely that any third party could govern a Russian region."

- Moscow has repeatedly said that deploying NATO military contingents in Ukraine is unacceptable to Russia: "We have repeatedly reiterated our position at various levels that the deployment of foreign military contingents from NATO countries [in Ukraine] is unacceptable to us."