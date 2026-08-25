Russia, Serbia agree to continue consultations on security challenges — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russia and Serbia have agreed to continue consultations on security issues, the Russian foreign ministry said after a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky and his Serbian counterpart, Milos Joncic.

"On August 25, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Lyubinsky held a meeting with Serbian Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Joncic who is in charge of security policy issues. <…> The sides spoke in favor of continuing the practice of holding regular consultations and maintaining close contacts in the area of combating international terrorism and other security challenges both in the bilateral and in key international formats," the ministry said.

The sides exchanged views on global and regional terrorist threats, in particular in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and shared national anti-terrorism expertise.

The two diplomats stressed the need for close international cooperation amid the global turbulence and the increasingly wide use of advanced technologies by terrorist structures.