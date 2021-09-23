Kremlin is not discussing possibility of another COVID-19-related lockdown — spokesman

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The Russian presidential staff is not discussing the possibility of another COVID-19-related lockdown, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Thursday.

"At the federal level, at least in the presidential staff, no discussions are being held on this score," Peskov said in reply to a corresponding question.

"Of course, the government task force keeps a close watch on the situation. Above all, the heads of regions carry out thorough monitoring," Peskov said. He stressed the special powers of governors.

"After all, their special epidemiological powers are still effective. Each region knows its own situation better," Peskov stressed. "But as far as I know, even though statistics are on the rise [of those infected with the coronavirus], no decisions [in favor of a lockdown] have been made anywhere".