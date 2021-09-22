Putin awards Order of Courage to police officer for disarming university gunman

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded the Order of Courage to police officer Konstantin Kalinin for neutralizing a gun-toting student who went on a shooting rampage at Perm State University, the Kremlin press service reported on Wednesday, citing the president's decree.

"In relation to the Russian Interior Ministry: Junior Police Lieutenant Konstantin Kalinin is hereby awarded for courage, fortitude and commitment shown in the line of duty," the decree reads. According to the document, Senior Police Lieutenant Vladimir Makarov has been bestowed with the Distinguished Service in Community Policing award.

The two highway patrolmen, Kalinin and Makarov, were the first police officers to arrive at the scene of the crime. According to the Interior Ministry, Makarov assisted in the evacuation of students, while Kalinin entered the university building and saw a young man armed with a rifle coming towards him. Kalinin demanded that the man drop the weapon but the perpetrator fired at the police officer who managed to neutralize the attacker using his service gun.

According to earlier reports, on the morning of September 20, a Perm State University student entered the grounds of the educational institution armed with a rifle and opened fire at bystanders. The attack killed six, the Russian Health Ministry said. According to the regional Health Ministy, 43 people suffered injuries.