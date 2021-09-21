Putin underscores importance of keeping macroeconomic stability in Russia

NOVO-OGAREVO, September 21. /TASS/. The Russian government should take into account the need to maintain general macroeconomic stability in Russia when preparing the federal budget for the next three years, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on economic issues.

He called on the well-coordinated joint work of the government, regions, businesses and the newly elected parliament in order to achieve the national development goals.

"The business community should have the opportunities and motivation to increase investments, create new jobs, qualitatively grow the economy. At each level of the government there should be clear accountability with all the required funding," the President said.

According to the President, this task should be resolved "while maintaining overall macroeconomic stability."

"I’m asking you to keep this in mind when preparing the federal budget in the government and discussing this document with lawmakers," Putin said.

He expressed hope that the constructive teamwork of the government, regions and parliamentary parties will continue.