Some 6,200 ballots in five Russian constituent entities held invalid, says commission

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairperson Ella Pamfilova said that during Single Voting Day 6,203 ballots in five constituent entities of the Russian Federation have been held invalid.

"In five constituent entities of the Russian Federation - the Republic of Mordovia, the Bryansk Region, the Kemerovo Region, the Moscow Region, the Chelyabinsk Region - there have been cases of ballots held to be invalid. All in all, 6,203 ballots at voting stations have been held invalid," she said.

Among the reasons of annulling ballots CEC Chairperson mentioned stuffing (the Bryansk Region), the poor quality of ballots that cannot be identified by the ballot paper processing system (Mordovia), as well as the incorrect registration of field voting participants (the Moscow Region).

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma (lower house) are scheduled for September 19, 2021, known as Single Voting Day. The balloting process will span across three days - September 17, 18, and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters will go to the polls to cast ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions (in another three regions local legislatures will elect top executive officials) and in elections for 39 regional parliaments.